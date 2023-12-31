Bystanders help Portland resident escape from apartment fire

Portland Fire Department responded to a house fire on Oxford Street early Sunday morning
Officials say that someone was inside at the time and escaped out of a window onto a porch...
Officials say that someone was inside at the time and escaped out of a window onto a porch roof. Bystanders grabbed a ladder and helped the person to safety.(Portland Fire Department)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Fire Department responded to a house fire on Oxford Street early Sunday morning. An emergency call came in around 2:30 a.m. when witnesses reported seeing smoke and flames coming out of the window of an apartment building.

Officials say that someone was inside at the time and escaped out of a window onto a porch roof.

Bystanders grabbed a ladder and helped the person to safety.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one apartment.

One resident was brought to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

