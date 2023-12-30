Wintery start to the weekend, dry and sunny Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of low pressure will bring snow showers to the state today. We’ll start off with snow showers for inland locations this morning with rain showers along the coast. As the area of low pressure passes just off shore, colder air will change rain to snow along the coast. Snow will become a bit more widespread through the afternoon before tapering off this evening. If you’re planning on traveling on the roads today, keep in mind that there may be some slick spots. Overall, snow accumulations will be on the lighter side. Totals include what has already fallen: Expect less than an inch along the Interstate towards the coast. Areas north of Bangor into western Maine Mountains, Central Highlands should expect 1-3″. Parts of the Crown of Maine, especially the County, could see areas of 3-5″.Highs today will reach the lower 30′s north to mid to upper 30′s Downeast. Winds will be light out of the north at around 5-10 mph. We will begin to dry out overnight with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows drop into the lower 20′s north to the upper 20′s Downeast.

This includes what has already fallen overnight last night. (wabi)

Sunday will be much nicer than Saturday! Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 20′s and low 30′s north to mid 30′s Downeast. If your planning on any outdoor New Years Eve activities, all will be good! Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the teens north and low to mid 20′s Downeast.

The start of the new year will feature drier weather with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Monday. Highs will reach the 20′s north to lower 30′s Downeast. The rest of the work week looks to stay on the quieter side with possibility of some rain/snow showers Thursday. Temperatures will hang out in the 30′s for the rest of next week.

TODAY: Snow showers, highs reach the lower 30′s north to mid to upper 30′s Downeast. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: drying out with partly cloudy skies. Overnight low drop into the lower 20′s north to the upper 20′s Downeast.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 20′s and low 30′s north to mid 30′s Downeast.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs reach the 20′s north to lower 30′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon rain & snow showers possible. Highs in the 230s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.