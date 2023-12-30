Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' home targeted in swatting call

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Maine (WMTW) - On December 29th at approximately 8:15 pm, the Augusta Regional Communication Center received a call from an unknown male, advising he had broken into Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows home in Manchester, Maine.

Maine State Police responded to the residence for what ultimately was a swatting call.

No one was inside the home at the time.

Troopers conducted an exterior check of the residence, as well as an interior sweep of the home at Bellow’s request. Nothing suspicious was located.

The incident remains under investigation.

Bellows has posted a statement to Facebook, saying this behavior is unacceptable, and that she is grateful to have an amazing team of employees at the Department of Secretary State.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Corinna crash
3 injured in Corinna crash
A weak area of low pressure will bring snow showers to the state today.
Wintry start to the weekend, dry and sunny Sunday
Carol Allen
Lamoine residents celebrate local mail carrier’s retirement
Pre-Christmas storm exacerbates struggles for ALICE families in Maine
Pre-Christmas storm exacerbates struggles for ALICE families in Maine