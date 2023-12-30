Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' home targeted in swatting call

MANCHESTER, Maine (WMTW) - On December 29th at approximately 8:15 pm, the Augusta Regional Communication Center received a call from an unknown male, advising he had broken into Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows home in Manchester, Maine.

Maine State Police responded to the residence for what ultimately was a swatting call.

No one was inside the home at the time.

Troopers conducted an exterior check of the residence, as well as an interior sweep of the home at Bellow’s request. Nothing suspicious was located.

The incident remains under investigation.

Bellows has posted a statement to Facebook, saying this behavior is unacceptable, and that she is grateful to have an amazing team of employees at the Department of Secretary State.

