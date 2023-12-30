Sardine, maple leaf to drop in Eastport on New Year’s Eve

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of people will gather in New York’s Time Square to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve.

Folks in Eastport, the easternmost city in the U.S. will be experiencing a more unique way to ring in 2024 - their celebration includes a maple leaf and a sardine.

The town will gather for the 19th annual New Year’s Eve Great Sardine and Maple Leaf event.

Tides Institute & Museum of Art will bring the community together for the event to celebrate the New Year’s arrival in both the U.S. and Canada.

If you cannot make it in person, the Great Sardine and Maple Leaf Drop will be live-streamed on TIMA’s Facebook and Instagram.

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2024 COUNT DOWN: 2 DAYS! The sardine and maple leaf are camped out in the storefronts of our StudioWorks... Posted by Tides Institute & Museum of Art on Friday, December 29, 2023

“We have people who livestream in to watch. We’ve had people come from all over,” said Kristin McKinlay of Tides Institute & Museum of Art. “There’s a certain person who travels to different New Year’s celebrations, so we’ve had those folks come through. We’ve had people who have gone to see the peach in Georgia or to the pickle. We’ve had people come from Ohio, Georgia, Halifax - from all over. So, it is fun to kind of be a bigger draw. It’s something that’s kind of whimsical but also based on the place where we live.”

The maple leaf drop will take place outside the Tides Institute building on Water Street at midnight Atlantic time and the sardine drop will follow at midnight Eastern time.

Legend has it, that kissing the sardine at midnight will bring you good luck in the New Year.

Click here for a full list of events scheduled in Eastport for New Year’s Eve weekend.

