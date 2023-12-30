More than $213K raised for Lewiston families

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - An incredible amount of support for a fundraiser set up after the Lewiston mass shootings in October.

Rogue Life Maine has raised more than $213,000 for its “Lewiston Strong” campaign that ran from October 26th to December 10th.

The company is donating proceeds from sales of “Lewiston Strong” apparel such as t-shirts and bags.

Organizers say people all across the country pitched in to support.

More than 12,000 donated.

Organizers of the fundraiser say the money will go directly to those families who need it.

“There’s a lot of single moms now, who don’t have husbands that need to support their families. Some moms have husbands who have physical ailments now from being shot. So, I’m really hoping that money goes to help them support their children so they can have that time to heal with their families,” said Kim Goding, Rogue Life Maine.

A check for $213,472 was presented at the company which will continue to print “Lewiston Strong” shirts - and will make another donation in the future.

