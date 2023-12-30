Central Street Farmhouse demos champagne bottle popping the old fashioned way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With New Year’s Eve Sunday, many bottles of bubbly will be popped at midnight.

Downtown Bangor business Central Street Farmhouse hosted a class Saturday that’s taking a stab at a historic technique.

Central Street Farmhouse has been a staple in downtown since 2010 and offers many classes on making your own beer, wine, cheese, and more.

On Saturday, they uncorked a brand new experience of a “sabrage” demonstration.

“Sabrage is a specific way of opening a bottle with a sword. So, a champagne saber is traditionally, I think, dates back to Napoleonic France. They would just use a sword,” explains owner Josh Parda. “I thought it’d be something I could do right before New Year’s because that’d be a time of people opening a lot of champagne.”

As Parda explains, the technique uses a non-sharp champagne saber sword on a chilled bottle of any champagne or sparkling wine by sliding it up the neck to hit the lip of the bottle. Then, the bottle will pop open, taking the bottle’s seam along with it.

After the crash course inside, it was time to head outside to pop the bottles for real.

Samuel Richie is a frequent attendee of Central Street Farmhouse’s classes, who was able to pop his own bottle of bubbly at the class: “It was really cool. I thought it’d be a lot harder than I’d have to, but it was super easy. It was like ‘chhh,’ and it was cool to see. It’s always fun. I always learn something new, so it’s always great.”

The best part? Like most classes, Central Street Farmhouse hosts, it’s free to attend.

“Ideally, people come in, they come to this, and then they buy something,” says Parda. “I’d rather sell beer kits than sell tickets.”

Richie, along with other attendees, purchased champagne sabers after the demo, “I guess tomorrow night, I’m ready!”

Ultimately, Parda wants to impart his knowledge and bring the community together through shared experiences.

“Small businesses in general, we’re not just people selling stuff, we’re trying to build a community here,” Parda comments.

