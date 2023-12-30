3 injured in Corinna crash

Corinna crash
Corinna crash(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST
CORINNA, Maine (WABI) - Around 11 AM on December 30th, Maine State Troppers responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 7 in Corinna.

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the vehicle was travelling north on route 7 when it went off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 48-year-old James Smith of Newport, and two children were inside.

Smith and a 7-year-old child were transported to Sebasticook Valley Hospital with minor injuries, while a 10-year-old was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

According to the release, Smith has a suspended driver’s license in both Maine and Florida. The crash remains under investigation.

