Woman wins $125,000 while picking up items for Christmas party

Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.
Kayla Murray’s Christmas this year became a memorable one thanks to playing the lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARISBURG, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia woman got herself her own Christmas bonus thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

Kayla Murray won $125,000 while playing in the Virginia Lottery’s Holiday Cash 20X Game.

Murray said she won while she was taking her sister to a Christmas party.

According to Murray, her sister needed to get some things for the party, so they stopped at a Food Lion on North Main Street in the Pearisburg area.

Murray purchased and scratched the ticket while at the store that revealed the game’s top prize.

“I dropped the ticket!” Murray shared with lottery officials.

Murray said she intends to pay bills with her winnings while possibly taking a cruise.

The Holiday Cash 20X game features prizes ranging from $5 up to $125,000.

Lottery officials said the chances of winning the game’s top prize are 1 in 342,720.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Carol Allen
Lamoine residents celebrate local mail carrier’s retirement
Pre-Christmas storm exacerbates struggles for ALICE families in Maine
Pre-Christmas storm exacerbates struggles for ALICE families in Maine
urban air
Urban Air extends hours until New Year’s Day
FILE — E. Jean Carroll, right, walks out of Manhattan federal court, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Trump’s lawyers say he may testify at January trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case