Wintry Mix Changing To Snow Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure to our northeast continues to wrap in a scattered wintry mix with snow north, mixing along the Interstate and rain showers closer to the coast. A weaker secondary low has just started to move into western Maine. This low will bring a steadier/heavier band of rain & snow to the region. A lot of the moisture associated with this low will move through after midnight and into early Saturday morning. South and east of the Interstate will start as rain showers before changing over to snow showers. The rest of the region will be mostly snow. Lows tonight will drop into the 20s and low 30s.

Saturday morning will start off with snow showers in the Mountains extending to the Interstate and rain showers along the coast. As the low moves through, colder air will be drawn in and will change the rain along the coast over to snow. Do expect some snow-covered roads mostly north & west of the Interstate. Mostly, the precipitation will end by late morning, but some communities Downeast will hold on to snow showers through early afternoon. Snowfall totals will be less than an inch along the Interstate towards the coast. The western Maine Mountains, Central Highlands and Interior Downeast should expect 1-3″. Parts of the Crown of Maine, especially the County could see areas of 3-5″.

Snowfall forecast Friday night into Saturday morning. (wabi)

Some partial clearing will be possible by Saturday afternoon across parts of central and western Maine. Overall, though, the clouds will win out and highs will range from the freezing mark across the north to close to 40° along the coast.

Skies will be clearing Saturday night into Sunday as MUCH more sunshine is forecast on Sunday. Highs will be mostly in the 30s. If you are planning any New Year’s Eve festivities, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures by midnight dropping into the low to mid 20s.

New Year’s Day and the start of 2024 look to remain dry with seasonable highs in the 20s and low 30s.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix continues changing over to all snow early Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Some patchy fog possible with NE winds 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain/snow mix in the morning along the coast, snow inland, changing over to all snow and ending by midday. Dry and cloudy by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. Northerly wind 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon rain & snow showers possible. Highs in the 230s and low 40s.

