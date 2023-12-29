Urban Air extends hours until New Year’s Day

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For those looking for some rainy day fun, Urban Air Adventure Park in Bangor is offering extended hours until New Year’s Day Monday.

Whether you’re 5 or 50, the manager says there’s something for everyone like arcade games, ziplines, and adventure courses.

”With every school break, we try to staff as heavily as we can and open at 10 in the morning and keep it open all night long,” says Urban Air General Manager Dennis Dube. “And we’re not age specific, we have size requirements on our attractions, but at no point is somebody too young or too old to be at Urban Air.”

The extended hours coincide with their free month of membership deal, going on until January 7th with the code NEWYEAR.

For those who can’t make it this time, Dube says extended hours will be back for February break.

