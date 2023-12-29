Temple man arrested after attempting to set home on fire

Elliot Barden
Elliot Barden(Franklin County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TEMPLE, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man was arrested Friday morning after trying to set a home on fire.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call on Thursday afternoon about a domestic disturbance at a home on the Day Mountain Road in Temple.

Police say 42-year-old Elliot Barden tried to set the house on fire and was firing a weapon into the air.

Officials surrounded the home to try to get Barden out with no response.

They were able to enter the home around 4 Friday morning and found that Barden wasn’t there.

Barden was found around 8 a.m. walking down Intervale Road and he was arrested for criminal threatening and arson. Barden was taken to Franklin County Jail.

