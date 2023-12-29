Pre-Christmas storm exacerbates struggles for ALICE families in Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Families across Maine are depending on local food banks now more than ever, especially in the areas hardest hit by the storm before Christmas.

Some of those families are referred to as ALICE families and according to a report released in October, they make up 42 percent of Maine households.

“They are doing everything they can just to keep it together, and when something like this happens, a storm of this magnitude, it really leaves them desolate,” Yeager said.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

Courtney Yeager is the president and the CEO of United Way of Kennebec Valley. She says 12-percent of Maine residents were recipients of SNAP benefits last year, but that leaves a gap in aid for thousands more with many Mainers living paycheck to paycheck.

“The ALICE data shows us that 42-percent of all Maine households are struggling to make ends meet, so there is a 30-percent difference in those two numbers, so who is helping those people? Where are the sources to support those families?” Yeager said.

Following the storm, Maine DHHS announced it would replace one month’s worth of food destroyed due to the storm for SNAP recipients, but Sara Wing says that leaves out ALICE families like hers who were already struggling to make ends meet.

“We lost everything in our fridge and our freezer, and we had just bought all the food for the week that we had planned to have for dinners,” Wing said.

Normally, the mother of two would rely on soup kitchens and food banks, but not this time.

“Food banks also lost power. Food banks couldn’t keep their food refrigerated,” Wing says

One of those food banks affected by the storm was the Winslow Community Cupboard. They lost 30,000 pounds of food that week.

“Not only do you not have resources, but ALICE families with kids are at an extra loss because they have to provide breakfast, lunch for their student who normally gets that at school,” Wing said.

Wing says she recognizes the state is doing all they are equipped to do, but that is not enough.

“If you don’t make enough to receive services, you make just too much, You are still not thriving. You are not in a place where you can thrive. You are in a place where you are surviving,” Wing said.

She says that will eventually lead to burn out and ultimately being dependent on services.

For Yeager, she would like to see the state do more.

“We as a state never had the data available to even understand how many folks were living paycheck to paycheck. We know it is 42percent of our entire population, and we know that the federal poverty level is inadequate. ALICE is the first step in helping us see that but its going to take a lot more work,” Yeager said.

