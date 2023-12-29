Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Damon's Waterville
Damon's Waterville(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -State Police have identified a person of interest in a death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville.

Authorities identified the man as 20-year-old Spirdal Hubiak of Waterville, officials say he was an employee at Damon’s.

Police believe Hubiak has left the state, a warrant for murder has been issued for his arrest.

Officials describe Hubiak as a white man with dark hair.

State Police say he is driving a black Ford Taurus with Maine plate 4-6-6-6-Z-R.

Police ask the community if there are sightings of Hubiak and or his vehicle, not to approach him.

Call State Police at 624-7076 or Waterville Police at 680-4700.

State Police say around 4:30 a.m. Thursday Dec. 28 a Damon’s employee discovered the body of a deceased co-worker inside store on Jefferson Street in Waterville.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

Authorities say the body was taken to the medical examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed Dec. 29.

Damon’s posted on Facebook that they are closed until further notice.

