Police: Death in Waterville ruled a homicide, suspect still at large

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have released the identity of the deceased in a death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville.

Authorities were called to the liquor store on Jefferson Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday after an employee discovered the body of a deceased co-worker inside the store.

The person has been identified as 52-year-old Angela Bragg of Waterville.

Officials say the cause of the death was sharp force injury and it has been ruled a homicide.

Thursday evening, authorities identified 20-year-old Spirdal Hubiak of Waterville as a person of interest.

We’re told he was an employee at Damon’s.

Police believe Hubiak has left the state.

A warrant for murder has been issued for his arrest.

Officials describe Hubiak as a white man with dark hair.

State Police believe he is driving a black Ford Taurus with Maine plate 4666ZR

If you see Hubiak and or his vehicle, you’re asked not to approach him.

Instead, call State Police at 624-7076 or Waterville Police at 680-4700.

