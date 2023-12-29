One dead following crash in Limington

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LIMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A Hiram woman is dead following a single vehicle crash in Limington earlier today.

It happened just before 4pm on Sokosis Avenue.

State police say 36-year-old Bobbie Goodwin was driving when she crossed the center line and went off the road hitting a tree.

Officials say life saving measures were performed at the scene but Goodwin died of her injuries.

We’re told she was the only one in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

