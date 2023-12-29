Officials remind snowmobilers about new law before hitting the trails

MAINE (WABI) - As Mainers plan to hit the snowmobile trails this winter, it’s easy to forget the extreme amount of work it takes to create the trails.

Game Warden Rick Ouellette and Maine Snowmobile Association Regional Director Larry Lafland are reminding snowmobilers of a new law that you should always keep in mind before getting on the trails.

“The state of Maine is owned by private land owners. The snowmobile clubs have to get permission from landowners to access their land to make trails so they can go from point A to point B and have a trail system. A lot of times landowners are gracious enough to let trails go through their property, but they want to stay in a designated area rather than willy-nilly all over the property,” said Rick Ouellette.

That’s why the Maine Legislature passed an act to prohibit off-trail operation of a snowmobile in an area closed to off-trail operation.

“The accidents could be an issue with off-trail riding because they don’t know what’s under the snow, but this particular law is to keep our trail system open,” said Larry Lafland.

In past years, off-trail riding has resulted in accidents, damage to crops, and even closure of trails. So, while out riding, always watch out for the signs.

Ouellete adds, “It’s a civil infraction which is a $100 to $500 dollar fine if they do venture off, and the signage has proven that they saw those signs.”

It’s not worth losing access to a favorite winter activity, and officials say they just want everyone to have fun, be respectful, but most importantly, be safe.

“By riding a snowmobile, it’s a privilege to ride across someone’s property and know that at the end of the day so that we can keep them trails open for many years to come and for many people to enjoy,” said Ouellete.

Officials also want to remind snowmobilers to not forget key safety tips like dressing properly, making sure your snowmobile is ready to go and keeping your phone charged.

