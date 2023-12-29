Lamoine residents celebrate local mail carrier’s retirement

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - The Lamoine community gave a heartfelt send off to one of their beloved mail carriers Friday as she enters retirement.

Carol Allen began delivering mail in Lamoine in 2001 after starting in Ellsworth in 1995, and her route has finally come to its destination.

After more than two decades of serving the Lamoine community, neighbors celebrated her accomplishment. She was escorted to Lamoine Consolidated School by a local fire engine, where she was met with loving signage, well wishes, and even a rendition for “For She’s a Jolly Good Fellow” from residents.

“Carol’s very friendly. She comes through rain, sleet, and snow and deer!” says Lamoine resident Kathy Massimini of Allen’s impact. “She’s part of this community, she does bring the community together.”

Resident Steve Callaghan elaborated on the sentiment: “Mail means a lot to people in these rural areas and our mail carriers are a part of our lives, and maybe this doesn’t happen in other parts of the country, but we truly appreciate what they do for us.”

Other residents emphasized Allen’s place in the community, noting her stability, faithfulness, and how well she represents the post office.

The appreciation is returned to senders.

”I just love the people! They’re basically the coolest people,” says a teary-eyed Allen. “Because without that, it’s just a job. And I believe if you’re gonna do something, you should do it to the best of your ability and to the specifications of the public.”

With her last route delivered, Allen says she’s ready to dive into personal projects and get ready for camp season.

