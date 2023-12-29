Freezing rain ongoing this morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Freezing rain is ongoing this morning, especially in northern and eastern Maine. This could produce a glaze of ice and make roadways and walkways slick.

Friday morning (WABI)

Snow showers are expected to develop for inland areas today with rain showers near the coast. It will also be cooler with highs only in the 30s. Rain and snow showers will continue overnight and into Saturday morning. Precipitation will being to taper off Saturday afternoon.

Snow accumulations will be light for most areas. On average, most areas north and west of the interstate will see 1-3″. Most areas south and east if the interstate are looking at an inch or less.

Friday & Saturday (WABI)

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions return to the forecast on Sunday. Expect dry conditions with temperatures in the 20s as you ring in the new year. Dry conditions and highs in the 30s will start the first few days of 2024.

TODAY: Areas of freezing rain across the north this morning, otherwise snow showers inland with rain showers along the coast. Highs 33-38°. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow showers inland, rain showers along the coast. Lows 28-34°. light east wind.

SATURDAY: Snow showers inland, rain showers along the coast. Precipitation tapering off in the afternoon, then cloudy. Highs 32-39°. Northeast wind becoming northwest 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s to low 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.