False 911 call leads to drug discovery in Addison

Andres Rivera, 40
Andres Rivera, 40(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ADDISON, Maine (WABI) - A New York man was arrested after police say he made a false 911 call that lead to a drug discovery in Addison.

According to police, 40-year-old Andres Rivera called police from an Addison home saying shots were being fired and people were trying to hurt him.

When police arrived, they determined Rivera made up the story.

They say they found a woman in the home who was unresponsive.

They gave her Narcan, and she was taken to the hospital.

Her condition isn’t known at this time.

Officials got a search warrant and say they found suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, loaded firearms, and suspected drug proceeds in the home.

Rivera is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and filing a false public report.

