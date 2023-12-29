Fairfield pedestrian killed after being hit on Main Street

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Fairfield man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in town.

According to Fairfield police, 85-year old Gerald Longstreet was crossing Main Street in Fairfield between two businesses, when he was hit.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m.

Longstreet was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to Fairfield Police, Longstreet was not in a crosswalk at the time. The driver told police that due to weather conditions and lighting at the time, they did not see Longstreet. Police note he was also wearing dark clothing at the time.

Authorities say the driver is cooperating with police and they do not anticipate any charges being filed.

