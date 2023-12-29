Danforth Community Track & Field Complex coming to Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new eight-lane track and field facility coming to Hermon thanks to a local supermarket.

The Danforth Community Track & Field Complex has been a long time coming.

“This whole process with building the track and the athletic complex up at the high school has been in the works since prior to COVID, so probably 2018, 2019. It’s something we’ve always been passionate about. Now that it’s finally coming to fruition, we’re just happy to be a part of it and be able to contribute and give back to the community that has supported us for so long,” said Brett Danforth, general manager.

Danforth sees the final steps coming together.

“The track itself is, I would say, 95 percent complete. The little details around it are going to be finished up in the spring time. The rubberized surface will be laid down in the spring as well. The stands and track are all built and ready. The throwing and jumping pits are there. Now, what we’ve been able to do is work with the town to secure naming rights for that track and provide some financial stability for that track for maintenance and development for the future years,” said Danforth.

He remembers the tougher arrangements as a Hawk.

“When we were practicing as student-athletes, we were running in the halls in the winter. We were utilizing field space that wasn’t necessarily meant for throwing, running hurdles, what it may be, or practicing your relays. Adding this in will help those students,” said Danforth.

Danforth sees the complex as a big positive for the community.

“There’s always opportunities to improve the infrastructure of a town. Hermon’s been growing so rapidly over the past 15 to 20 years that it needs more infrastructure to make the quality of life better for the people who are here,” said Danforth.

The facility is set to benefit the Hawks and community members of all ages.

