Amber Alert issued for mother and child abducted from Saco

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Police is issuing an AMBER ALERT at the request of the Saco Police Department.

They say a mother and child were abducted from Saco at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

The child is 3-year-old Angie Rodondi. She is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and brown top.

Her mother is 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt. She is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and black jacket.

Police says the two, who were residing in the Biddeford area, were forced into a white Ford Explorer with New York registration by a male suspect.

They say at 3:41 p.m., the vehicle crossed the tolls into New York state.

If you have any information, please contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.

