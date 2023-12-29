Mother and daughter found dead inside Farmington business

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -Authorities are investigating after a mother and daughter were found dead inside a Farmington business.

Maine State Police have identified the deceased as 76-year-old Jean Robinson and 53-year-old Allison Cumming, both of Farmington.

Officials say Robinson and Cumming were both discovered at the Pawsitive Dog Kennel on Red Schoolhouse Road just before 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec 27.

State police say they both lived on the property in a separate building.

The two bodies were taken to the medical examiner in Augusta where autopsies were performed Dec. 28.

The cause and manner of the death is not being released at this time.

There is no known immediate threat to the public.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call Farmington police at 207-778-6311.

