Two bodies found in Farmington

Identities and cause of death are unknown at this time
generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating after two deceased people were found at a home in Farmington, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The two bodies were discovered at a home on Red Schoolhouse Road shortly before Noon Wednesday, according to the publication.

Maine State Police were called in to assist Farmington Police with the investigation.

It is unclear whether the bodies were found inside or outside the home or if the deaths are considered suspicious.

The names of the victims were also not immediately released.

