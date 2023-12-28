SKILLS, Inc. awarded $100 thousand, expands employment & housing programs

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - New England-based health and wellness non-profit Point32Health recently awarded 58 organizations nationwide with grants.

SKILLS, Inc., based in St. Albans, was one of the six Maine organizations chosen and was awarded $100 thousand.

“We built a relationship with them, and it was a very nice surprise. They emailed us and said, ‘We’d like to offer you $100,000.’ We’ve been in service for more than 60 years, and we support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to build the skills that they need. Overall, we support about 120 individuals,” explains SKILLS Executive Director Kristin Overton as to how the partnership came to be.

SKILLS specializes in services to meet the unique needs of each individual, offering day programs and 13 residential homes that typically house 2 to 4 people each, with SKILLS subsidizing more than 15% of individuals’ cost of living.

Alongside the 60 people serve in the residential programs, SKILLS hosts 70 people at community support day programs.

Overton says the grant will help support household management like upkeep, nutrition, and transportation as well as their employment program which prepares individuals for the workforce and pairs them with skills and jobs that align with their interests.

“There’s such a workforce shortage right now, and it’s estimated that about 30% of people with intellectual disabilities could be employed at this point but are not,” explains Overton. “When you look at unemployment figures, of course, it doesn’t show all of that, but that would be mostly because they’ve never been in the workforce before, and so, they’re not included in those unemployment numbers.”

Erika, 30, is one day program participant who has been involved with SKILLS for many years. She says that getting out into the community is what she loves the most: “We have a lot of fun here! We go out in the community. We go shopping and volunteer places. We go to the food bank and Habitat and the homeless shelter.”

Penny, another program participant, says she loves the community the program provides by being with her friends.

“The grant will really allow us to continue building that capacity, building that programming and helping younger adults become employable,” says Overton. “Really, our fundamental belief is that people with intellectual developmental disabilities want the same things that we want. They want a safe place to live, they want family and friends who care about them, and they want to be able to contribute and give back to their community of choice, and to truly belong to their community.”

With Point32Health’s grant, along with state funding, Overton says SKILLS has received almost $1 million in grants in the past 18 months which they will use to expand their programs and services.

