Rain moving in later today, freezing rain tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. for northern areas due to the potential for freezing rain. Fortunately, high pressure to our north has been keeping northern areas dry this morning; however, areas of fog are lingering in southern areas.

A low pressure system tracking up the coast will bring rain to the region later this afternoon and evening. As temperatures drop overnight, freezing rain will likely develop for northern areas. A glaze of ice is expected in the areas of Waterville, Bangor, Calais, Rangeley, Greenville and Millinocket. This could make for a slick roads and walkways overnight and for your Friday morning commute.

Thursday night - Friday morning (WABI)

Snow showers are expected for inland areas on Friday with rain showers near the coast. Friday will also be cooler with highs only in the 30s. Rain and snow showers will continue overnight and into Saturday morning. Precipitation will being to taper off Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulation Friday through Saturday will be on the lighter side; on average 1-3″ north and west of the interstate with less than 1″ south and east of the interstate.

Friday and Saturday (WABI)

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions return to the forecast on Sunday. Expect dry conditions with temperatures in the 20s as you ring in the new year. Dry conditions and highs in the 30s will start the first few days of 2024.

TODAY: Patchy fog this morning, otherwise cloudy. Rain late this afternoon and evening. Highs 38-43°. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain with freezing rain developing in northern areas. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph along the coast.

FRIDAY: Rain and snow showers. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered snow showers inland, rain showers along the coast. Highs in the 30s. North wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph.

