Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville

Damon's Waterville
Damon's Waterville(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a possibly armed person of interest in a death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville.

Authorities say the person is a white man in his early twenties with dark hair.

State Police say he is driving a black Ford Taurus with Maine plate 4666ZR.

If you see this man and or his vehicle, you’re asked to not approach him.

Call State Police at 624-7076 or Waterville Police at 680-4700.

Authorities are currently at Damon’s investigating the incident.

Damon’s posted on Facebook this morning that they are closed until further notice due to an emergency.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Fatal crash in China
One dead after crash in China
Rain moving in later today, freezing rain tonight
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
Stolen Trailers
Local businesses in Central Maine offer rewards following property thefts