WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a possibly armed person of interest in a death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville.

Authorities say the person is a white man in his early twenties with dark hair.

State Police say he is driving a black Ford Taurus with Maine plate 4666ZR.

If you see this man and or his vehicle, you’re asked to not approach him.

Call State Police at 624-7076 or Waterville Police at 680-4700.

Authorities are currently at Damon’s investigating the incident.

Damon’s posted on Facebook this morning that they are closed until further notice due to an emergency.

We will update this story when more information is available.

