One dead after crash in China

CHINA, Maine (WABI) - A Winslow woman has died after a crash on the Maple Ridge Road in China.

Police say they responded to a call around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a car that went off the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Faith Pomerleau of Winslow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Winslow, was flown to Lewiston with severe injuries.

Officials believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

