More Showers, Freezing Rain & Fog Again Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving out of the Mid-Atlantic will continue to spread rain showers across the region this evening. An area of night pressure sitting just to our NNE will limit the northern extent of some of these showers keeping most of the moisture out of the County. Surface temperatures will be cooling overnight and for some locations from Bangor north, those temperatures will fall close to if not below freezing. This would result in the threat of freezing rain. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the counties where the greatest threat exists. This threat will begin after midnight and will last until about 8 AM Friday. Ice accumulations will range from a glaze to up to about a tenth of an inch. This will be more than enough to make for not just icy roads, but icy sidewalks, driveways, and decks. If the thermal profile does cool faster than expected, this would result in a quicker transition from rain to snow and would lower the threat of freezing rain. More patchy fog will be possible tonight along with lows that will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of western & northern Maine due to the threat of freezing rain. (wabi)

Rain will change over to snow for all inland locations on Friday. Expect snow showers to last through the first half of Saturday. Towards the coast, rain showers are expected for most of the day but there will be a window from Friday night into Saturday where a mix of rain & snow is likely. Snowfall totals will be less than an inch along I-95 with 1-3″ for communities north & west of the Interstate along with parts of Interior Downeast. There will be some spots across the County where pockets of 3″+ are likely.

Expected snowfall Friday through Saturday morning. (wabi)

Scattered snow showers will last through the first half of Saturday before drying out. The clouds will remain into the afternoon and highs will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

By Sunday, drier and brighter conditions are expected for the last day of 2023. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 20s to mid 30s. If you are planning any New Year’s Eve festivities, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures by midnight dropping into the mid 20s.

New Year’s Day and the start of 2024 look to remain dry with seasonable highs in the 20s and low 30s.

TONIGHT: Rain showers with areas of freezing rain inland. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. NE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of rain & snow along the coast with a better chance of snow inland. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. NE wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain/snow mix in the morning along the coast, snow inland. Dry and cloudy by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. Northerly wind 5-10 mph.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

