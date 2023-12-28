Maine law enforcement to crack down on drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re getting ready to bid farewell to 2023 and say ‘hello’ to 2024.

Many choose to celebrate the new year with an alcoholic beverage or two.

If you’re thinking about getting behind the wheel after drinking, think again.

“People are going to be out drinking. You get an extra hour this year, like every year. The bars are allowed to stay open and make a little more money for the new year. We’re encouraging people to drink responsibly,” said Sergeant Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

That means no drinking and driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one person is killed, on average, about every 39 minutes in a drunk-driving crash, with more than 13,000 lives lost each year.

Recent data also shows December drunk driving deaths are the highest in almost 15 years.

This New Year’s Eve, law enforcement will be out on the roads in full force making sure people are obeying the law.

If you are getting behind the wheel this New Year’s Eve, be sure you haven’t had too much to drink. If you’re caught drinking and driving, it’s going to cost you.

“You’re going to jail. It’s going to cost you money to get out of jail,” McAmbley said “If you choose to get a lawyer, a lawyer to get you through a DUI case is, I don’t know, say easy estimate $5000. Your insurance is going to go up exponentially. If you get insurance, maybe this is the final straw for your insurance company and you get dropped completely. The damage to your car and the damage to your reputation. If you’re a commercial driver, there goes your commercial driver’s license.”

If you are planning on drinking, have a plan in place on how you’re going to get home.

If you don’t have a designated driver and need a lift, call Union Street Towing in Bangor.

They’ll be giving out free rides this New Year’s Eve. All you have to do is give them a call at 942-4200.

“You have to have your keys. The vehicle has to be running, and we can take your vehicle and up to two passengers within Brewer and Bangor. We do not take people party to party or bar to bar, but we will get you home safe,” explained Sarah Baker, co-owner of Union Street Towing.

“There are cabs. There are Ubers. Union Street Towing will take you home. Get a buddy. Find a responsible person. You probably know somebody who doesn’t drink or chooses not to drink that night. Maybe you buy them dinner, they drive you home. It’s pretty simple,” McAmbley said.

