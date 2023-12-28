Local businesses in Central Maine offer rewards following property thefts

Maine (WABI) - “Yeah, we are working with the local police right now,” said Chad Dow, owner of Nitro Trailers in Pittsfield.

Dow says he’s noticed a string of thefts in his area.

”The thefts started coming to light early fall, later summer,” he said.

Over a week ago, his business got a hit.

“So, we had two Snow’s mobile trailers stolen with an approximate value of $50,000, street value,” Dow said.

He says they have put up a $5000 reward that leads to the arrest or conviction of those responsible and asks that people stay vigilant.

“This stuff can happen anywhere. We have been here five years, and I have been in business 11, and this is really the first theft we had. Our gates were locked. We had gates and chains. Those had been cut, so they are gaining access at all expense,” Dow explained.

It was a similar situation at Chase Toys in Unity.

”Instead of small one hundred, two hundred dollar items, they are getting into the 5, 10, 20 thousand dollar items,” Josh Miville, owner of Chase Toys in Unity said.

Miville says he learned of the theft of a side-by-side from his property after returning to work from their Christmas break.

”We kind of came back to work as normal and started to plan on servicing the customer’s vehicle only to realize it was not here.”

Someone had stolen the vehicle valued at seven to eight thousand dollars.

”I mean, this is a big red side-by-side. It looks like an eight-by-ten-foot stop sign. I think it is definitely a pattern, people are getting more desperate for quick and easy grabs to make quick money, and it shouldn’t be that way,” Miville said.

Miville says he, too, has put up a reward of $1000 to help locate the thief or thieves.

”You are always going to get caught. It’s just whether it is today, tomorrow, or six months from now,” Miville said.

If you have information about the stolen items, contact your local authority.

