CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A Fort Fairfield man charged with manslaughter for the death of his infant son had his bail reduced Thursday morning.

24-year-old Stanley Hazell was arrested last month.

The boy died in April of 2022.

Hazell’s bail conditions were modified from $50,000 or $100,000 surety to $15,000 or a $50,000 surety.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.