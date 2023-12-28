Fairfield police asking for help in finding missing 12-year-old boy

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield police are asking the community for help in finding a missing boy.

12-year-old Mason Bellows was last seen December 14th.

Officials believe he is still in the Fairfield area and is possibly with friends or family.

Police ask if you have seen him or know where he is to call the Fairfield Police Department at 453-9321.

