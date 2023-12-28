Fairfield police asking for help in finding missing 12-year-old boy

Mason Bellows
Mason Bellows(Fairfield Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Fairfield police are asking the community for help in finding a missing boy.

12-year-old Mason Bellows was last seen December 14th.

Officials believe he is still in the Fairfield area and is possibly with friends or family.

Police ask if you have seen him or know where he is to call the Fairfield Police Department at 453-9321.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington

Latest News

Bar Harbor's Side Street Cafe
Bar Harbor’s Side Street Cafe gears up for New Years Eve party
Rain showers, Fog, and an icy mix expected overnight.
12/28/23 PM Weather
SKILLS, Inc.
SKILLS, Inc. awarded $100 thousand, expands employment & housing programs
Fatal crash in China
One dead after crash in China