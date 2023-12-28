Enfield man indicted on domestic violence and animal cruelty charges

Logan Ireland
Logan Ireland(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - An Enfield man facing domestic violence and animal cruelty charges has been indicted by a Penobscot County grand jury.

25-year-old Logan Ireland was arrested at his home in October.

According to the indictment, he is charged with three counts of domestic violence aggravated assault, three counts of domestic violence assault, and one count of cruelty to animals.

