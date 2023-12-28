Downtown Bangor offering a fun New Year’s Eve and welcoming a new neighbor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - New Years Eve in Downtown Bangor is stacking up to be quite an evening!

‘Downtown Countdown’ will have activities for all ages.

Businesses and places like the Bangor Public Library and Maine Discovery Museum are offering food, music, and more.

The evening will end with the annual beach ball drop, but in a new location.

Instead of the Paddy Murphy’s building, the ball will now drop from the top the Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness building on the corner of Hammond and Central Streets.

Downtown Bangor Partnership Marketing and Events Coordinator, Elisabeth Young said, “We’re very excited to have the ball drop take place at the Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness building this year. It’s pretty exciting to kind of see the torch pass just across the street and see what that’s going to be like. But still here, in West Market Square, where everybody enjoying themselves and being able to have a good time.”

Co-CEO of Wabanaki Public Health & Wellness said, “We have not received anything but warm wishes and this welcome to invite us to drop the ball. Just, it’s consistent with the welcome we felt from the very beginning. We’re very happy to be in downtown Bangor, and we’re pretty excited for you to hear our music, for you to see our people, and to understand what a Wabanaki celebration looks like.”

For details about Downtown Countdown, you can go to downtownbangor.com or check out the Downtown Bangor Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/DowntownBangor/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.