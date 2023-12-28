Bar Harbor’s Side Street Cafe gears up for New Years Eve party

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bar Harbor establishment is getting ready to party for New Year’s Eve.

Side Street Cafe is selling tickets to their New Years Eve event.

While food and a DJ may be expected, a 360 degree photo booth is something unique.

Other businesses in the area such as Havana and Fogtown Brewing in Ellsworth are also hosting events for the holiday.

“After a couple year’s hiatus, we’re bringing back the big New Year’s Eve party here at Side Street Cafe. Excited for everyone to get back in the building and celebrate even bigger and better than we used to. So, we got lots of surprises in store for everybody and just a great time for all of our guests.” stated Side Street Cafes Director of Operations, Bo Jennings.

The event starts at 9 and tickets are available on the company’s website at www.sidestreetbarharbor.com

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.