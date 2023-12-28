Bangor state girls outdoor track and field champions receive championship rings

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams girls outdoor track and field team won its third-straight State Championship this spring on a cold day at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham.

The Rams have won three straight indoor and outdoor titles (WABI)

Graduated and returning student-athletes came back together at Peakes Auditorium for a State Championship ring ceremony.

The jewelry serves as a reflection on a great season and continuing inspiration for the Rams to keep working hard.

“It was really just like a dream that we had. I actually didn’t think that it would really happen. But now that it’s actually here, it’s really, really cool,” said Julia Bassi, Class of 2023 shot putter.

“I really love it. I like all the sparkles and how it glistens in the light. I like how we got our names customized on it, and I think it’s really cool,” said Sophia Chase, sophomore 200-meter runner, long and triple jumper.

All 35 State Championship attending student-athletes received a ring.

They were able to thanks to generous donations for the order from Signature Championship Rings out of Nebraska.

Bangor’s girls indoor track and field team has also won three state titles in a row.

