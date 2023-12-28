Bangor City Council discusses plans for 2024

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council met Wednesday night for a workshop to discus plans for the upcoming year.

They are calling 2024 the year of housing.

They plan to increase opportunities of quality affordable housing to all residence.

The council will release an official statement detailing their priorities and impacts at a later date.

Meetings are being held at the new location in the back entrance of the Penquis building.

