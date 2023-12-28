Bangor 400-meter runners Maddie Cyr, Callie Tennett sign with Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Bangor 400-meter runners signed with the Maine Black Bears.

Cyr (right) studying kinesiology and exercise science, Tennett (left) studying secondary education with English concentration (WABI)

Maddie Cyr knew that Orono was the place for her after a November visit.

She verbally committed later that month.

“I never thought that I would be able to have the opportunity to go and compete at this level. During the visit and seeing the campus in a different way (other than just sporting events and kind of being up in the campus), I realized that Maine was the right fit,” said Cyr.

She is going to study kinesiology and exercise science for a career in physical therapy or athletic training.

Her own journey back from sports-related injuries inspired her choice.

Callie Tennett is joining Cyr in Orono.

She’s a third-generation Black Bear student-athlete after her father, John, played football and grandfather, Tom, high jumped.

“We just have a lot of history there. My dad, I’ve always grown up around him. I’ve gone to camps and clinics there. My dad has always been really connected with the program and athletics. My grandfather was also a big part of that. He got a medal and lettered at Maine, which is really exciting for me,” said Tennett.

Tennett is planning to study secondary education with an English concentration in order to become a teacher.

