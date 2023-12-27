WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass

First responders in Florida rescued a man from a truck's cab after the vehicle nearly went over an overpass. (SOURCE: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue/LOCAL NEWS X
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida made an amazing rescue Saturday from an 18-wheeler that was dangling over an overpass.

First responders with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue saved the driver of the truck by raising their bucket from Truck29 up from below the overpass to reach him in the vehicle’s cab.

Once they reached him, firefighters secured the driver to a harness before helping him climb into the bucket.

The driver can be seen in video released by officials raising his hands in thanks for his rescue.

Before the firefighters could safely grab the driver from the cab, two other vehicles were used to secure the 18-wheeler and keep it from rolling forward.

Officials said the man is lucky to be alive and that they were grateful to get him back to his family safe and sound for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will keep Trump on 2024 primary ballot
A missing pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car Tuesday in...
Bodies suspected to be pregnant woman and boyfriend were shot, police say
First responders in Florida rescued a man from a truck's cab after the vehicle nearly went...
WATCH: Firefighters make daring rescue of driver after 18-wheeler dangles over overpass
Customers do have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month if they want to continue...
Ads coming to Amazon Prime Video starting Jan. 29