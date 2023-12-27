Showers & Freezing Rain Possible Tonight With More Fog

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Stationary front continues to remain draped across the state from west to east and is guiding light rain showers across the southern half of the state. Our next low will move slightly farther to our south than originally expected. This will keep most of the moisture in the Gulf of Maine but there still will be light showers across the state tonight into early Thursday. Temperatures tonight will be dropping down into the 30s and a few spots north of Bangor into the Central Highlands and Northwoods where surface temperatures will drop below freezing. This will lead to the potential for light freezing rain resulting in a glaze of ice. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these locations. Fog is also expected to develop again tonight with the best potential to the west.

Freezing rain/drizzle is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (wabi)

Light rain showers and the threat of freezing rain will continue into early Thursday morning. Be cautious of some slick spots on the roads. Conditions will dry out through midday & into the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Another potential for a rain/snow mix, including freezing rain, will begin early Thursday evening.

Another low will pass to our south Friday into Saturday. This low will bring a better potential for accumulating snow inland with a mix expected along the coast. A mix of rain and snow will begin Friday morning with locations north & west of the Interstate expected to see mostly snow. Closer to the coast a mix of rain & snow is likely. Of course, this could change based on the track of the low. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Snow and a mix will continue through the first half of Saturday before ending and drying up into the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Snowfall totals will be greatest the farther inland you go where pockets of 1-3″ are likely. Closer to the coast, little if any accumulation is expected.

By Sunday, drier and brighter conditions are expected for the last day of 2023. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 20s to mid 30s. If you are planning any New Year’s Eve festivities, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures by midnight dropping into the mid 20s.

New Year’s Day and the start of 2024 look to remain dry with seasonable highs in the 20s and low 30s.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with areas of locally dense fog. Light rain showers are expected with the potential for freezing rain north. Lows will be in the 30s with a NE wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Light rain showers in the morning before drying up by midday. More rain showers will arrive by the afternoon changing to a mix into the evening. Highs in the 20s and 30s. NE wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of rain & snow along the coast with a better chance of snow inland. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. NE wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain/snow mix in the morning. Mix of sun & clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

