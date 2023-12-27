New development in case of a Lincolnville man accused of killing his roommate

Maine (WABI) - A new development in the case of a Lincolnville man accused of killing his roommate and childhood friend.

Matthew Pendleton is charged with the murder of Kevin Curit, who was found dead at a home on Thorndike Road in January.

In a hearing via Zoom Wednesday morning, a Motion for Discovery that was entered by the State was reviewed.

The defense says they are calling additional medical experts to review past medical treatments of the victim, as well as a pathologist to determine the cause of death.

The judge and counsel agreed to allow experts to testify and reports from certain experts to be provided.

Pendleton has pleaded not guilty.

