Maine’s minimum wage increase takes effect Jan. 1

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Those making minimum wage in Maine will be getting a raise come Monday.

The new wage increase will bump employee pay from $13.80 up to $14.15 per hour.

The new tip wage will be going up to $7.08.

Also starting Jan. 1, the new minimum salary threshold will be $42,450 per year.

This is only one of the factors used in determining whether a worker is exempt from overtime pay.

This is part of the scheduled yearly bump in minimum wage which has increased every year in the state since 2017.

