Maine’s minimum wage increase takes effect Jan. 1

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Those making minimum wage in Maine will be getting a raise come Monday.

The new wage increase will bump employee pay from $13.80 up to $14.15 per hour.

The new tip wage will be going up to $7.08.

Also starting Jan. 1, the new minimum salary threshold will be $42,450 per year.

This is only one of the factors used in determining whether a worker is exempt from overtime pay.

This is part of the scheduled yearly bump in minimum wage which has increased every year in the state since 2017.

For more information, click here.

