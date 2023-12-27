MaineDOT soliciting and awarding bids to repair Maine infrastructure

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that the Maine Department of Transportation is soliciting and awarding bids to repair Maine infrastructure.

This comes after the governor’s declaration of a State of Emergency last week.

Maine DOT expedited the work required to stabilize roads, assess damage, and prepare initial cost estimates.

Opening bids are expected to start Wednesday afternoon.

The contracts include work on Route 26 in Newry, Route 16 in the Carrabassett Valley, and the Sandy River Bridge in Strong.

MaineDOT intends to advertise three more contracts for bidders Thursday morning.

The DOT estimates the overall cost of the storm damage will be between $10 million and $12 million.

