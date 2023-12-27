Locals out enjoying Bar Harbor’s quieter months

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Tourism is huge for Bar Harbor in the summertime, but it winds down in the colder months.

For some locals, this is a welcome break.

“The biggest difference is there’s not many people here and you can find a parking spot as we did right here beside me. There’s still enough stores open that you can enjoy shopping, walking around just enjoying being here, but the biggest thing is, you feel like you own the island. You can go anywhere you want to and not worry about crowds or parking.” said Michael Smith, who lives in Somesville.

“Quiet, wonderfully quiet. And that’s really the only time we frequent Bar Harbor, just too crowded for us in the summertime.” added Tremont resident, Tim Schorer.

Most Bar Harbor businesses do close down for the season, though a healthy chunk of them is open year-round.

Business owners can also interact more with customers during this time of year.

“We can talk to people and get to know people which is nice, and we know animals, all the dogs and cats’ names that come in here and yeah, we make friends.” said Bark Harbor Owner, Gale Abbott.

And it’s not that hard to stay busy if you don’t mind the cold.

“We have a hiking group, and we walk all over the place, year-round. Put on our hiking cleats and get on our poles and keep on walking and hiking. The key to enjoying winter is to keep active, keep doing stuff that you enjoy doing with people you want to be with.” stated Smith.

“It’s a lovely place to be. It’s quiet. It’s just home it’s our home and so we can spend time and we have we have time in the winter because we’re not as busy to really get out and enjoy the park and enjoy the area.” concluded Abbott.

