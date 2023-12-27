Local woman makes log rolling history

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman from MDI is known as an ‘IronJill’ - she saws, chops, and log rolls!

Log rolling began in the 1800s in the logging industry.

Alissa Wetherbee has been log rolling for more than 25 years, breaking records along the way.

“You might recall that back in 2019 I tried my “feet” at log rolling. Needless to say, I need to leave it up to the professionals,” said Alyssa Thurlow.

“That same year, Alissa Wetherbee of Axe Women Loggers of Maine became the first person to log roll across the Mississippi River. This year, she tackled the longest river in the U.S.,” Thurlow added.

“I didn’t think anything could compare to the Mississippi. I thought I had done the toughest one out there. The Missouri River was a tough river,” said Wetherbee.

September 16th, 2023 was a historic day for MDI native and modern lumberjack Alissa Wetherbee, her husband, Mike, and the rest of her team.

The crossing was to kick off the Missouri River Outdoor Expo in Ponca State Park in Nebraska.

They attend the event each year in hopes to inspire more kids to get involved in outdoor activities.

At 10:30 that morning, the world champion axe throwing and log roller began her crossing from South Dakota to Nebraska on a log made of synthetic materials.

Mike and her team were alongside her the whole three miles across, giving her direction along the way.

But, don’t be fooled. Alissa was doing all the work to get them across.

“The river was just cranking. The whole time I’m constantly running backwards so we’re moving forwards,” said Wetherbee.

“There were whirlpools and crazy currents. I got knocked off the log a couple of times and the depths were just crazy. You would go from 40 feet deep to literally 6 inches in the middle, and a giant sandbar,” she explained.

“Everything was just happening about ten times faster than I could have imagined, and there were a lot of decisions that had to be made on the fly. It was all based on the safety of Alissa and the safety of everyone in the canoe and the folks on the water,” Mike said.

“I’m yelling at everyone in the canoe like, “How far across are we? Are we halfway yet? I was ready to step off onto the riverbank after this one,” said Wetherbee.

It took Alissa an hour to cross following some hurdles along the way versus the half hour it took her to cross the Mississippi.

Needless to say, she got it done and made history.

“I felt a huge sense of relief, and, you know, a year of planning and training paid off,” she added.

“It was amazing to see,” Mike said. “It was amazing to be a part of history. We’re all very fortunate for that. Yeah, it was pretty cool!”

Alissa and her team of 37 women will be getting some much-needed rest before their busy 2024.

They’ll be hitting the road soon, continuing to inspire the next generation to get involved in timber sports.

“We’re always excited to grow the sport and grow the people that are doing the sport, especially growing the amount of women who are competing. The women and girls just getting them out there and doing sports that might not be a traditional sport,” said Wetherbee.

You can find a list of events The Axe Women will be at next year on their website, axewomen.com.

