Families flock to theaters amidst Winter Break

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Mall Cinemas says they’re in one of their busiest times of the year as people flock to the theater to take in their favorite moviegoing experiences.

“Candy, well just cause I love when you get the sugar rushes,” said Finn Spencer.

“We like sitting in the reclined seats and getting popcorn. And, we liked the atmosphere being able to watch the movie on a big screen instead of the television,” said Sheryl Mayo.

“It’s nostalgic. You know, you come to the movies, you buy your popcorn, the popcorn at home don’t taste like this popcorn. It’s much better. Okay, and the seats, you know, movies have stepped up their game lately. They recline. Now I don’t remember having that as a kid, but nonetheless, you just can’t beat the movies,” said Jay Gould.

“They have candy, and I love seeing a lot of movies because they’re always so fun, and I get to spend girls time with my mom and my sister,” said Maya Muzzy.

With winter break in full swing, families have been coming in to spend time with their loved ones in front of the big screen.

“We’re on vacation. I don’t get to spend a lot time with my family when I’m in school,” said Violet Muzzy.

“Well, I think that there’s a bonding experience when you go to the movies. I think that you don’t get when you’re sitting in front of the television. There’s always interruptions, and you always have something else that needs to be done. But, when Cedar and I go to the movies, we get to just enjoy each other’s company, right? And, we get to sit back and just watch the movie,” Mayo added.

And, the theaters have a couple of new films for the surging crowd.

“We are coming to see ‘Wonka,’ and the thing about ‘Wonka’ is this is the third remake, and I grew up on the original, and I have my lovely daughter here with me. So, it’s really exciting to kind of see how the same story progresses through the ages,” Gould added.

“I am really excited because I have seen most of all the other ones because I haven’t seen this one,” said Kori Ambrose.

“Yeah, I just really I’m excited. So, we’re gonna go see ‘Aquaman’ and my mom is a big DC fan. We just love to go to the movies together just because the movies is like our favorite places to go,” Spencer added.

