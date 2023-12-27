Ellsworth man shot by police last week makes first court appearance

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth man shot by police last week made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Jeffrey Paine, 68, is charged with attempted murder, reckless conduct with a firearm, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Paine is being held on $100,000 bail.

Ellsworth Police responded to a harassment complaint Friday night at Paine’s apartment complex.

While on the way, they say they learned Paine had a warrant for his arrest for failure to stop for an officer.

Police say there was an altercation with officers when they arrived and Paine was shot in the arm.

After being released from the hospital, Paine was taken to the Hancock County Jail.

During the court appearance Wednesday, the District Attorney went into more detail about the Friday night incident.

”He resisted throughout the process, which led to this. Even after he was shot by one of the police officers, he continued to not cooperate and was tased before he came into compliance,” said Robert Granger, district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties.

Paine is schedule to be back in court in February.

The officer who shot Paine was placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol in deadly force incidents.

The Attorney General’s Office is now reviewing the case.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.