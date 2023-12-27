Cloudy Skies, Rain For Some Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is slowly sinking southward across the state this morning. A weak area of low pressure moving along the front is bringing some rain to the area this morning too. Rain will continue off and on as we head through the day with the best chance for rainfall being over areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. It won’t be a complete washout by any means as there will be times where it’s just cloudy and dry. Any rainfall we see will be light with rainfall totals around .5″ or less. Areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward will see a cloudy and mainly dry day thanks to high pressure centered to our north. Temperatures today will remain above average with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Scattered showers are expected tonight with the best chance again being over areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. Just a slight chance of a rain and/or snow shower across areas to the north. We’ll likely see some areas of fog developing again tonight too. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s for most locales.

Low pressure is forecast to track near... or just south of... the Gulf of Maine on Thursday. This track is bit further south than previous forecasts which will result in the bulk of the storm’s precipitation staying just offshore. It’ll still be close enough to bring us some scattered rain showers during the day with the best chance again being for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket while high pressure continues to keep things dry to the north. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. As the area of low pressure moves to our east Thursday night into Friday, it will draw colder air southward into the state for Friday. Low pressure is forecast to move into the region Friday bringing another round of precipitation. With the colder air in place, it looks like we’ll see precipitation falling as snow or a wintry mix across the interior and north while coastal areas will be warm enough for mostly rain and possibly some wintry mix. Potential snowfall accumulations Friday into Friday night look to be light with the best chance of accumulating snow north of Bangor. There is still some uncertainty with this part of the forecast so stay tuned for updates. Temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s. Upper level energy crossing the state Saturday will keep us under the clouds and a chance for some snow showers. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 30s. Drier and brighter weather returns for Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Today: Cloudy skies. Periods of rain likely, mainly south of Greenville and Millinocket. Highs between 38°-44°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers especially south of Greenville and Millinocket. A few mixed rain/snow showers possible north. Patchy fog. Lows between 28°-35°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers mainly south of Greenville and Millinocket. Highs between 37°-44°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Cloudy skies. Snow and icy mix possible inland and north, rain and mix possible along the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

