Challenger Learning Center offer space adventure for the whole family

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - School vacation week fun is just beginning at the Challenger Learning Center in Bangor.

As folks gather for the holidays, many have family visiting and kids are out of school.

Challenger is inviting the whole family to embark on a space adventure.

They’ll have more activities this Thursday and Friday, including Lunar and Apollo Missions.

Those at the Challenger Center say this is a great way for families to have some time together and work together.

“People can say, ‘Oh, I want to come with my family. I want to come visit,’ where usually we just have schools visit or we have camps. We said, ‘All right.’ During that time period between Christmas and New Year’s, let’s open our doors and really have the public come and be part of our space missions, and we really want the whole family unit to come. Bring ensembles, bring grandma and grandpa, and everyone together can go into our Mission Control and our space lab rooms which are really unique and run a return to the moon mission as a team,” said Kirsten Hubbard, Challenger executive director.

